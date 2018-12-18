Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.69

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 131825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.30.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$300.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.800000032597624 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

In related news, Director Stuart Raftus acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.51 per share, with a total value of C$1,953,000.00.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

