Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $397,000 Stake in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,936 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 813.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 15,240.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 119.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.43. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-has-397000-stake-in-under-armour-inc-uaa.html.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.