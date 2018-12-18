Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $666,000 Stake in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,760 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,146,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,277,000 after purchasing an additional 202,373 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CIT Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,776,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,771,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,013,000 after purchasing an additional 324,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CIT Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,589,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 375,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 326.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens downgraded CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/canada-pension-plan-investment-board-has-666000-stake-in-cit-group-inc-cit.html.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.