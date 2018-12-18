Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Position Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,457,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,484,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,506,000 after buying an additional 7,003,917 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,388,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,224,000 after buying an additional 3,246,524 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,440,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,373,000 after buying an additional 2,641,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,945,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,245,000 after buying an additional 2,454,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 121.69%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

