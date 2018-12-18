Canadian Tire (CTC.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $217.40

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$217.40 and last traded at C$142.62, with a volume of 85245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$142.29.

CTC.A has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$187.73.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

