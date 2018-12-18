CanYaCoin (CAN) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $617,751.00 and $27,652.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange and IDAX. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.11710682 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00030566 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,225,059 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.