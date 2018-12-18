Capital World Investors Has $30.41 Million Position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,631,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,579,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.08% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $30,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,767,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,568 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $6,480,000. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 15.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 6,648,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 892,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth about $4,454,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 859.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 475,578 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRD opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.74. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRD. Buckingham Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

