Capital World Investors Sells 3,222,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,222,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $25,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,526,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,238,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,619,000 after purchasing an additional 102,346 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,162,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,507,000 after purchasing an additional 267,332 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,262,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,116,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,099,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $120,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,783.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/capital-world-investors-sells-3222000-shares-of-webster-financial-co-wbs.html.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.