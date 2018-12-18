Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 25,646 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1,687.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,646 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 607.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $85.54 and a one year high of $118.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 25,646 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/captrust-financial-advisors-acquires-25646-shares-of-dollar-general-corp-dg.html.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.