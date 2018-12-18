Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.70 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.5% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 15.7% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,662,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,123,000 after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 28,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,569 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.82 per share, for a total transaction of $331,673.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,356.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

