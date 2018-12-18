Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 133.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 9,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 140,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7,972.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 467.0% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

Shares of HON opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/captrust-financial-advisors-has-5-97-million-holdings-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.