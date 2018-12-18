Carbonite Inc (CARB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carbonite in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Deepak Mohan sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $75,519.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Andrew Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,696 shares of company stock worth $2,119,440. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Carbonite by 222.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter worth $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Carbonite during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Carbonite during the third quarter worth $285,000.

NASDAQ CARB opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. Carbonite has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $885.03 million, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

