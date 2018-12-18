Carl James Schaper Sells 262 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Carl James Schaper sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $13,178.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 303,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,270. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Q2 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Q2 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Q2 by 402.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 88,324 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Q2 by 293.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Q2 by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Q2 by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

