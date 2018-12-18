Carlisle Companies (CSL) Rating Increased to Outperform at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $95.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.