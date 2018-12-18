Carnival (CCL) Raised to “Buy” at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wolfe Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.93.

CCL stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 11.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 34.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 2.6% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.9% during the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

