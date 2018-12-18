Carnival Corp (CCL) Holdings Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Carnival worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carnival by 94.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,783,000 after buying an additional 8,176,078 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $51,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 30.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,745,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 863,411 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $34,285,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,197,000 after purchasing an additional 536,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

