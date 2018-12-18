CAS Medical Systems (CASM) and iCAD (ICAD) Financial Comparison

CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAS Medical Systems and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAS Medical Systems $18.76 million 2.43 -$2.33 million ($0.27) -5.85 iCAD $28.10 million 2.26 -$14.25 million ($0.61) -6.20

CAS Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAS Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CAS Medical Systems and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAS Medical Systems -27.75% N/A -48.71% iCAD -37.29% -64.08% -25.38%

Risk & Volatility

CAS Medical Systems has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.6% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of iCAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CAS Medical Systems and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAS Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CAS Medical Systems beats iCAD on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAS Medical Systems Company Profile

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories, as well as offers FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitors. Its FORE-SIGHT absolute tissue oximeter provides non-invasive and quantitative measurement of oxygenation for cerebral tissue during surgery or critical care situations. The company also offers repair services for parts. It markets products through its own sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives, as well as through hospitals, surgery centers, and outpatient facilities. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

