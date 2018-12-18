Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 7086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CATB shares. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price objective on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,006,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 508,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 310,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 99,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

