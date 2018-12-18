CatoCoin One Day Volume Reaches $272.00 (CATO)

CatoCoin (CURRENCY:CATO) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One CatoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. CatoCoin has a total market cap of $46,652.00 and approximately $272.00 worth of CatoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CatoCoin has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.02310661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00149255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00183367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028556 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028511 BTC.

About CatoCoin

CatoCoin’s total supply is 2,678,062 coins. The official website for CatoCoin is catocoin.net. CatoCoin’s official Twitter account is @catocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CatoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CatoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CatoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CatoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

