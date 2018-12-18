Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 2,333 Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 16.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 18.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $2,823,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $9,891,829.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,508,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,394,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,951,367 shares of company stock valued at $151,341,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $106.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

NYSE LLY opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/caxton-associates-lp-purchases-shares-of-2333-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.