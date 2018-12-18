CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 96.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,269 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $224.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. William Blair began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, risk advisory, and valuation services.

