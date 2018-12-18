CDW (CDW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 862,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $76,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,184 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 70.39%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $1,481,469.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,753.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,372,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,253 shares of company stock worth $8,018,451 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

