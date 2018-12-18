Cedar Fair (FUN) vs. Alliance MMA (AMMA) Head to Head Comparison

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Alliance MMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 15.58% 1,656.35% 10.72% Alliance MMA -425.29% -669.95% -381.32%

Volatility and Risk

Cedar Fair has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance MMA has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cedar Fair and Alliance MMA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 2 4 0 2.67 Alliance MMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cedar Fair currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.97%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Alliance MMA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Alliance MMA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cedar Fair pays an annual dividend of $3.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Alliance MMA does not pay a dividend. Cedar Fair pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cedar Fair has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cedar Fair and Alliance MMA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.32 billion 2.21 $215.47 million $4.05 12.75 Alliance MMA $4.21 million 0.83 -$11.97 million N/A N/A

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance MMA.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Alliance MMA on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; and Michigan's Adventure located near Muskegon, Michigan. The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California; and owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort in Sandusky, Ohio, as well as two gated outdoor water parks. Cedar Fair Management, Inc. serves as the general partner of Cedar Fair, L.P. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Alliance MMA

Alliance MMA, Inc. focuses on mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional activities. It operates through three segments: Promotions, Ticket Services, and Athlete Management. The company offers MMA promotions, MMA ticketing platform, and fighter management services. It also provides live MMA event promotion, as well as athlete management services to professional MMA fighters. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

