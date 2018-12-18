Celestica (CLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.03, with a volume of 99255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.17.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 1.25999995548069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

