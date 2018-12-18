Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Cut by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,660 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,257 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,924,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,129,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.39.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $110.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

