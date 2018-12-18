Cellnex Telecom (CLNXF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $27.20 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $29.05.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

