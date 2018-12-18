Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) Insider John C. Corbett Acquires 1,000 Shares

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) insider John C. Corbett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $21,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 628,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,490. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,470 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 44,935 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,064 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Brean Capital set a $33.00 price target on Centerstate Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

