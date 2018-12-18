Cerus Co. (CERS) Receives $9.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 132,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $750.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.49. Cerus has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Cerus had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. It produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It markets its products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

