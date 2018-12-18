Charles Prince Acquires 2,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Director Charles Prince acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $356.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,490,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,861 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

