Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.06.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $585.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,176,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,899,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,866 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $250,958.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,741.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,639 shares of company stock worth $4,142,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 88,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 94,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

