Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Chairman James C. Foster sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $255,250.47. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,559,648.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Johst sold 23,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,176,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,849 shares in the company, valued at $29,899,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,639 shares of company stock worth $4,142,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,792. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $96.70 and a 12 month high of $139.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

