Charles Schwab (SCHW) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) has been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Charles Schwab earned a coverage optimism score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Charles Schwab’s ranking:

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $128,400.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 383,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $17,989,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,366 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/charles-schwab-schw-receiving-very-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.