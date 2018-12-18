Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $878.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 172.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

