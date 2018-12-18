Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director John A. Couri sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,412.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 133,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $4,364,620.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,040,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,554,433.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,119 shares of company stock worth $20,643,771. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,292,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after acquiring an additional 83,726 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 173,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 88,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after acquiring an additional 83,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 334,297 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,575. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

