Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $4,502,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 54.0% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,545,000 after acquiring an additional 348,733 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.08. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $93.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

