China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $169,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter worth $139,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the second quarter worth $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in China Mobile by 61.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 2,286.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

