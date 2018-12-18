CI Investments Inc. Raises Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,459,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $351,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,770,597,000 after buying an additional 4,121,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,701,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,358,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $537,854,000 after buying an additional 1,848,678 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CVS Health by 52.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $332,771,000 after buying an additional 1,771,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,573,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,095,000 after buying an additional 1,721,683 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $32,292.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $60.14 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/ci-investments-inc-raises-position-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.