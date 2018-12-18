Ciena (CIEN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIEN. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ciena from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ciena from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.48.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ciena has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $889.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $61,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $293,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,018 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 379,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ciena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ciena by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Ciena by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.