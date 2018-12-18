Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) Given $2.93 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $2.93 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 60 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIDM shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.73 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Cinedigm will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 859,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.45% of Cinedigm worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

