Cineplex Inc (CGX) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$24.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.62.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$386.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$405.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.41999998601559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGX shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

In other Cineplex news, insider Daniel F. Mcgrath acquired 4,000 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.65 per share, with a total value of C$102,600.00.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

