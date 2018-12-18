Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 20th. Analysts expect Cintas to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Cintas has set its FY19 guidance at $7.19-7.29 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cintas to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $166.22 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $147.38 and a 12-month high of $217.34. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cintas (CTAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/cintas-ctas-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.