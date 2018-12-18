Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 465.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,786,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 264.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 92,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 81,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,172.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

