Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 17,036 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 363,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 209,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,023.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 30,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000.

EWN stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

