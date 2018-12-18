Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Stake Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 344,812 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $60,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

