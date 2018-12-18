Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,311 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,555 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,048 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $644,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $162,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,655 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cloud computing company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

