Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CIVI stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Civitas Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $531.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.61 million. Civitas Solutions had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,337.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 84,160 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,919,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 69,538 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

