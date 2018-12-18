Clear Leisure (CLP) Trading Up 6.4%

Clear Leisure PLC (LON:CLP)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 6,539,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,640,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
About Clear Leisure (LON:CLP)
Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, interactive media, financial services, and renewable and alternative energy sector.
