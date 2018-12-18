Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Receives $11.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.63. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.06 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 146.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.