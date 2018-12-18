CM Finance (CMFN) & OHA Investment (OHAI) Critical Analysis

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) and OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CM Finance and OHA Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. CM Finance pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CM Finance and OHA Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance 32.89% 11.33% 6.07% OHA Investment -22.85% 2.10% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CM Finance and OHA Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance $40.79 million 2.29 $15.62 million $1.39 4.92 OHA Investment $10.27 million 2.10 -$31.10 million N/A N/A

CM Finance has higher revenue and earnings than OHA Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of CM Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of OHA Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CM Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CM Finance has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OHA Investment has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CM Finance beats OHA Investment on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

OHA Investment Company Profile

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

