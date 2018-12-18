CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) will post $8.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CM Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $8.70 million. CM Finance posted sales of $8.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CM Finance will report full-year sales of $34.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.40 million to $35.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CM Finance.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. CM Finance had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 32.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMFN. ValuEngine upgraded CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CM Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CM Finance stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of CM Finance worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMFN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 1,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,639. The company has a market cap of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CM Finance has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%. CM Finance’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

